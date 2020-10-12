Kim Kardashian West donates R16.5 million to Armenia Fund

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has announced via social media that she's donated R16.5 million to the Armenia Fund. The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has Armenian ancestry - has announced via Instagram that she'll donate the money to the fund, which is providing food, shelter, and medical care to people amid the country's conflict with Azerbaijan. Kim - whose late father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent - said: "In Support of Armenia and Artsakh I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. "I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. "My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. (sic)"

I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @ArmeniaFund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. pic.twitter.com/SqkzNHhI8T — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 10, 2020

Kim has also encouraged her followers to support the Armenia Fund.

The brunette beauty - who is married to rap star Kanye West - said: "The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care.

"I will be donating $1m(R16.5 million) to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1(R16.50), every bit helps.

"Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. (sic)"

Kim's sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have also made sizeable donations of their own in support of Armenia, according to TMZ.