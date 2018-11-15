Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West claims she has been "educating" her husband Kanye West about Donald Trump's politics, because he "doesn't know" about the US president's policies. While the rapper has previously admitted he is keen to become president of the USA, his wife Kim claims she has been helping him to learn about the current president's policies and says he gets "really misconstrued" when talking about Trump's ideas.

She said: "I feel like he's very misunderstood and the worst communicator. But, when we talk about it, we have very similar politics.

"He's very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump's personality but doesn't know about the politics.

"So, I've educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he's the same person and friendly with him now."

The 38-year-old star - who openly supported Hillary Clinton in her 2016 election against Trump - claims she would have no problem living with someone who has a different political opinion to her.

Speaking at Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit on Wednesday, she said: "I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views. My mom and my step-dad did that. It's fine to be different and have your own view."

Kim's comments come just a month after Kanye - who has been a public supporter of Trump over the past few years - vowed to take a step back from politics.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer ... I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war ... I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world ... My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! (sic)"

Prior to this, the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker admitted he would love to lead the US one day.

He said: "I sit in clubs and I'm like, 'Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do.

"My dad has two master's degrees. My mom has a Ph.D. Rap is great. It's fun. It's fun to be a rock star, and I'll never not be one I guess, but there'll be a point where I become my mother's child."