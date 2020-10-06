Kim Kardashian West had 'scary' time caring for coronavirus-stricken Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has admitted it was a "scary" time when her husband, Kanye West, contracted coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star recalled how her husband - with whom she has children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 16-month-old Psalm - contracted the virus in the early days of the global health crisis and she admitted caring for him was a "challenge" because so much about the illness and its spread were unknown. She told the new issue of Grazia magazine: "Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. "Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

The 39-year-old beauty thinks the pandemic has been able to give everyone a "reset" while they isolated at home for months.

She added: "I'm the type of person that respects the process, that respects what's going on in the world.

"Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe that was the reset. I try to look at it that way."

In July, West opened up about facing his Covid-19 diagnosis earlier this year in an all-encompassing interview with Forbes.

Kanye previously recalled how he had experienced "chills" when he contracted the virus.

he said in July: "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it.

"I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"

Drake later revealed he had tested negative for Covid-19.