Kim Kardashian West hits back at North's critics

Kim Kardashian West has warned her critics to stop "embarrassing" themselves after they questioned whether a painting she shared had really been created by her seven-year-old daughter. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was unimpressed by the response to one of her Instagram posts, in which she had shared an elaborate oil painting by her seven-year-old daughter North, after fans questioned whether the youngster had created the artwork herself because it was so good. Kim insisted the art was all her eldest child's own work after "several weeks" of classes, and hit out at the "negativity" her post attracted. Picture: Kim Kardashian West Instagram Stories She fumed on her Instagram Story: “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete.

"As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!

“Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!

“NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!(sic)"

Picture: Kim Kardashian West Instagram Stories

She went on to share a string of supportive comments, as well as calling out newspaper reports which had cast doubt on her daughter's talent.

Kim - who, as well as North, also has Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 20 months, with husband Kanye West - had originally shared the painting on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post: "My little artist North.”

The artwork depicts an outdoor scene featuring mountains, trees and a river and has North's name, along with a smiley face, signed in capital letters in the bottom corner of the painting.