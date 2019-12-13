Kim Kardashian West has admitted she can be "so mean" to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, as she vows to try and strengthen their bond.
The 38-year-old reality star got into a heated argument with her older sister during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" last week, after Kim accused Kourtney of not wanting to document her romantic relationships on the program, and leaving Kim and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to "pick up the slack".
And in a preview clip for Sunday's episode, Kim is seen admitting she may have gone too far in her critique of 40-year-old Kourtney.
She says: "I want to fix, you know, my relationship probably with Kourtney. I mean, I can be so mean."
Kim made her comments in a clip which shows family matriarch Kris Jenner telling her children she wants them to "strengthen" their relationships with one another.