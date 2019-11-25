Reality star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she has a "good relationship" with US President Donald Trump.
The 39-year-old reality TV star has recently been campaigning for prison reforms in the United States, and Kim has revealed she is currently on good terms with the outspoken billionaire and his administration.
Kim - who has already successfully campaigned for the release of Alice Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for drug charges - told "The Sunday Project": "So far I think it is like 34 people I have helped now release. I have a good relationship with the White House.
"They have been extremely helpful in prison reform and justice reform, and that's been an amazing transformation, of seeing - at the beginning of the presidency, maybe (Mr Trump) wasn't so open to the idea of any prison reform, and completely changing and meeting a lot of amazing people on the way and having a change of heart has been a beautiful journey for me to watch as well."
