Kim Kardashian West: I have a good relationship with Donald Trump









Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Reality star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she has a "good relationship" with US President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old reality TV star has recently been campaigning for prison reforms in the United States, and Kim has revealed she is currently on good terms with the outspoken billionaire and his administration. Kim - who has already successfully campaigned for the release of Alice Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for drug charges - told "The Sunday Project": "So far I think it is like 34 people I have helped now release. I have a good relationship with the White House. "They have been extremely helpful in prison reform and justice reform, and that's been an amazing transformation, of seeing - at the beginning of the presidency, maybe (Mr Trump) wasn't so open to the idea of any prison reform, and completely changing and meeting a lot of amazing people on the way and having a change of heart has been a beautiful journey for me to watch as well." Meanwhile, Kim also claimed that she can "empathise" with the struggles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The brunette beauty - who is married to rap star Kanye West - said she can understand why the British royals are so keen to maintain a degree of privacy in their lives.

She said: "I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them. But I think as I'm older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place.

"I can definitely empathise with their ... empathise with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it."