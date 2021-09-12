Kim Kardashian West in legal battle with neighbours

Kim Kardashian West is currently locked in a legal battle with her neighbours over plans to build a bunker in her back garden. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was reportedly planning to construct the shelter at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles, California, but several people who live nearby have complained about the proposal because they believe it could be "extremely dangerous" if builders were hit one of the "high-pressure gas lines" that run close to the brunette beauty's property.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, a neighbour has asked a judge to halt the building plans for the time being because of the potential risks to their safety, citing one of the Hidden Hills community bi-laws in their defence. Not only is the 40-year-old reality TV star planning to build the underground bunker, but she's also hoping to create a wellness centre, underground parking and a detached guardhouse to the property - much to her neighbours' disapproval.

Several people have fired off legal letters to the courts, complaining that the building plans “can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills” and “moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life.” It hasn't been the best week for Kim as she recently spent hours in accident and emergency with her five-year-old son Saint. Taking to her Instagram account at the time, Kim wrote alongside a photograph of Saint in a wheelchair: "Who do you think cried more today? My baby boy broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok. (sic)"