North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West feels like she is a "different person" since she was robbed at gunpoint and is finally learning to be "OK" with the experience because she has "learned so much from it". The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was left terrified when burglars broke into her Paris apartment and stole $10 million of jewellery but she is finally learning to be "OK" with the experience because she has "learned so much from it".

Speaking at Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit on Wednesday, she said: "I just felt like taking myself out of being a victim. I don't ever really have a victim mentality. I've always tried to really genuinely learn.

And I feel like the way I was living my lifestyle, not that anyone should go through that, but I learned so much from it, and I'm OK with my experience, and I do believe that it was meant to happen to me because I'm a different person because of it. When you become a mom, you change anyway, but I think when your life is at stake over material items, it's just ... all of that stuff goes out the door.

Like, none of it matters. Just my priorities completely changed, and what is important to me changed. I'm a better mom because of it. The things I'll teach my kids are different."

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted she was "deeply" changed by the "horrific" Paris robbery.

She said: "My life has definitely changed a lot in the last two years. For a good year, I almost lost myself. I was never depressed, but I wasn't motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me. There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, 'Oh, I'm worth so much.' That needed to change in me."