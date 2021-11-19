Kim Kardashian West is 'smitten' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly “smitten” with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, as sources say the couple are “more serious” than ever. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is said to be romancing the 28-year-old comedian, and the pair were recently spotted together celebrating his birthday in Palm Springs.

And following their recent sighting, sources have said the couple are “more serious” than ever, as they were “very affectionate” toward one another. SPOTTED: @KimKardashian and Pete spotted in LA. pic.twitter.com/ToGaXMOfFF — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) November 19, 2021 One insider told People magazine: "Pete is back in New York City now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten." Neither Kim nor Pete are yet to post photos of themselves together on social media, but rumours are abound that they are an item.

A source recently said that the SKIMS founder “is falling for” the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, and claimed “he makes her feel good, and she feels excited to see what happens". Another insider also said that the duo are not official yet, but there was potential for it as Kim is now separated from her husband Kanye West, the father of her four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. The insider said: "Kim is single and having fun at the moment but things could turn romantic.”