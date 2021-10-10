Kim Kardashian West joked that she divorced Kanye West because of his 'personality'

Kim Kardashian West poked fun at her divorce from Kanye West and her family's failed political ambitions during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live”. The 40-year-old star filed for divorce from the rapper in February and quipped during her opening monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” that she had separated from her estranged husband because he wasn't charismatic enough.

Kim - who shares children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - said: "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 "I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy. And if there's one thing I strive to be, it's genuine."

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also poked fun at the political aspirations of both Kanye and her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner. Kim said: "Now I know we're divided as a country, but I'd love America to come together, which is why I'm here to announce that I'm running for... "I'm just kidding, guys! I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family."