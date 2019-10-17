Kim Kardashian West has been offered R14.8 million from VirtualMate for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has received a letter from a company called VirtualMate, who have created a device to allow users to have an "interactive and immersive sexual encounter" via the use of virtual reality and a digital contraption known as a core.
The company reached out to 38-year-old Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - because they receive over 1 000 requests per month from users interested in her virtual likeness.
The letter, obtained by The Blast, stated: "First and foremost we need to get a licencing agreement in place.
"VirtualMate would like to offer Kim Kardashian $1 000 000 (R14.8. million) for use of her likeness."