Kim Kardashian West offered R14.8m for x-rated virtual likeness









Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West has been offered R14.8 million from VirtualMate for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has received a letter from a company called VirtualMate, who have created a device to allow users to have an "interactive and immersive sexual encounter" via the use of virtual reality and a digital contraption known as a core. The company reached out to 38-year-old Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - because they receive over 1 000 requests per month from users interested in her virtual likeness. The letter, obtained by The Blast, stated: "First and foremost we need to get a licencing agreement in place. "VirtualMate would like to offer Kim Kardashian $1 000 000 (R14.8. million) for use of her likeness."

If Kim - who shot to fame after appearing in a sex tape with Ray J - agreed the deal, the company explained they would need to film her in a motion capture suit in order to digitise all her movements.

VirtualMate also offered to create both a "younger" and "current" version of the brunette beauty so that "fans can interact with either character or both at the same time!"

The company claim the core provides a realistic experience because it can perceive "depth, speed, and strength," and respond in real-time and VirtualMate promise it is a "bridge between virtual and reality."

The units are currently available for pre-order at a cost of R2 514 and a fundraiser for the project has brought in almost R1.4 million.

It is believed Kim isn't the only famous face the company have reached out to to request authorisation to use their digital likeness for the venture.