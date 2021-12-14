Kim Kardashian West passes baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian-West has passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt. The 41-year-old reality star - who has been working to become a lawyer since 2018 had to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, nicknamed the “baby bar exam” before being able to continue with her studies.

She wrote on Instagram: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the third try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses." (sic) The SKIMS founder then went on to pay tribute to her late father who was well known as the defence attorney during the murder trial of footballer O.J Simpson before his death from cancer in 2003 aged 59 noting that he would have been her "biggest cheerleader."

Kim wrote: "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" As she wrapped up her post, Kim urged her 200 million followers to believe they too can achieve as long as they set their mind to something.