Kim Kardashian West pays Kanye West R43m for house contents

Kim Kardashian West has given Kanye West R43 million for the contents of their home and another R292 million for the property itself. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has agreed to buy the Los Angeles abode from her estranged husband, with R292 million - the same as the original outlay on the property - going to the “Stronger” hitmaker for the building and the additional sum for “all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances’ collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence.”

According to documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court last week and obtained by People magazine, the house was appraised by an independent expert in June 2020. Kim and Kanye - who have children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm together - bought the house in 2014 and worked extensively with architect Axel Vervoodt to create their dream, all-white, family home. After living with the 40-year-old beauty's mom, Kris Jenner, during the renovations, the family finally moved into the property in December 2017.

Four months later, Kris revealed the value of the abode had skyrocketed from the R292 million the pair - who split in February this year - had paid for it to a staggering R877 million. Despite the purchase, Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - won't be left homeless as last month, it was claimed he'd splashed out almost R877 million on a beachfront property in Malibu. A source said: "With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home.