Kim Kardashian West returns to Los Angeles after crisis talks with Kanye

Kim Kardashian West has returned to Los Angeles after an emotional trip to see Kanye West in Wyoming. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star tearfully reunited with her husband on his ranch earlier this week for a showdown, following Kanye's recent Twitter outbursts, but she has now headed back to her home in Los Angeles. Pictures from TMZ show Kim walking off her private jet after it touched down in Los Angeles to a waiting SUV. The 39-year-old star is said to be "devastated" by Kanye's claims, which included his claim that he has been trying to divorce Kim after she allegedly met Meek Mill at a hotel.

He also likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and explained he had "almost killed" his daughter North, because the pair had considered getting an abortion.

A source shared recently of Kim: "She is broken and absolutely devastated. She's in a bad place, barely sleeping, hardly eating and shutting off her closest friends. She's living in constant fear over what he's going to say or do next."

Kanye - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kim - said sorry to his wife over the weekend, admitting he regretted "going public with something that was a private matter".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)"

Kim had previously described Kanye as a "brilliant but complicated person", and spoke about his bi-polar disorder publicly for the first time.

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."