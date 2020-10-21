Kim Kardashian West settles lawsuit with ex-bodyguard

Kim Kardashian West has settled the $6.1 million(R99.5 million) lawsuit she filed against her former bodyguard after being robbed at gunpoint.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had taken legal action against Pascal Duvier and his companies, Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc, for negligence and had sought the same amount in damages that insurers paid out to her to cover the cost that was stolen from her in a terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, in October 2016.

Two years after the case was filed, a settlement agreement was reached before it went to trial.

Court documents obtained by The Sun read: "Plaintiff's Counsel informs the court that the parties have come to a settlement agreement and are waiting on the defendant's signature to proceed further."

The former bodyguard had then signed a dismissal notice, which was seen by a Los Angeles judge.