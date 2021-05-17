Kim Kardashian West splashes out over R353k on Janet Jackson outfit

Kim Kardashian West has spent over R353 000 on the outfit worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 music video “If”.

The 40-year-old reality star is a huge fan of the “When I Think Of You” hitmaker and revealed on the singer's 55th birthday on Sunday that she had recently splashed out on the costume her idol wore in her 1993 music video for “If”.

Kim shared a clip of Janet wearing the outfit on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday queen! For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this on juliens_auctions.(sic)"

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning "If" music video. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OnBlFXOXC3 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

Janet was thrilled the outfit - a custom-made cropped suede top with artificial bone detailing and black lace-up front trousers - had gone to a good home.

She replied on her own Instagram Story with three kissing face emojis and wrote: "Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me (sic)"

Just two days before her birthday, Julien's Auctions had confirmed the selling price for the outfit, which was part of their three-day sale 'Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson' in honour of the star's birthday.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Compassion International, an international organisation which provides humanitarian aid to children in need.

Janet said recently: "Can't believe this will be the last time I'll see some of these items, but it's for a good cause."

In 2017, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and her then-husband Kanye West - who she split from this February - purchased some more Jackson family memorabilia when they bought a one-of-a-kind jacket previously worn by Janet's late brother, Michael Jackson, for their daughter North, now seven, as well as the white fedora he donned in the 1988 “Smooth Criminal” video.