Kim Kardashian West split from Kanye West in pursuit of 'total happiness'

Kim Kardashian West ended her marriage to Kanye West because she wanted to experience "total happiness". The 40-year-old star announced in February she had split from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and she revealed seeing a therapist made her understand she wasn't satisfied with their relationship any more.

In “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” scenes filmed in October and screened on Thursday, Kim told her mom Kris Jenner: "I just want total happiness. "Obviously, I know complete bliss is not a full reality but if I can have it more the majority of the time, that's all I want to do. "Wherever that takes me I just want my pure happiness, so that's what I'm working on: figuring out how to get there.

"I just feel I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I wanted to and I lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible but I don't have a life to share that with." Kim - who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm with the rapper - admitted turning 40 made her examine her life and realise she wasn't happy about the fact she and the “Stronger” hitmaker were leading separate lives as she was still based in California while he was living on their ranch in Wyoming. She said: "I never thought I was lonely, and I always thought that's totally fine, I can just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state and I'm on this ride with him and I was OK with that.

"And then after turning 40 this year I realised, no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me. I thought, 'oh my God, that's when we're getting along the best'. "But that is sad to me and that's not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. "Like every single day Khloe and Tristan and I would work out at 6am three of us and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that."