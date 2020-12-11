Kim Kardashian West spoke with Brandon Bernard hours before execution

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kim Kardashian West had a tearful phone call with Brandon Bernard hours before he was executed on Thursday and admitted she's been left devastated by his death. The 40-year-old star had been involved in a campaign to convince President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of the man - who had been on Death Row for 20 years - but the appeal failed and his sentence to death by lethal injection was carried out that evening. Earlier in the day, Kim - who is training to be a lawyer - spoke with Brandon in what she said was the "hardest call" she'd ever been part of. She said: "Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I've ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn't over." The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star admitted she "lost it" and had to mute the conversation because of her uncontrollable tears.

She added: "When he told me he's claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn't want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn't hear me cry like that.

"We didn't say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon!"

After the execution took place, Kim admitted she felt "messed up".

She wrote: "Im so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person.

“So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.

"With the public support he felt the shame could go away and it validated him to his family that the world also knew he was better then his teenage self.

"We would talk about music a lot and how he’s gotten into classical music lately to soothe his soul. He’s a master at crochet amd would laugh that if someone just saw his cell they would think it was a grandmas cell."

Brandon and an accomplice, Christopher Vialva - who was executed in September - were found guilty of carjacking and murdering a married couple in 2000.

Last month, his legal team appealed for clemency, with five of the nine surviving jurors from the trial indicating they supported or didn't oppose commuting his sentence to life without the possibility of parole, citing his age at the time of the crimes, alleged new evidence and past poor legal representation, but the bid failed.