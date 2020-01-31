Kim Kardashian West is studying law using personalised questions, with the help of preparation firm JD Advising.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is currently training to be a lawyer and has been using preparation firm JD Advising to help her study.
The question reads: "A celebrity loved her KKW SOOO FIRE promotional box. She kept it on her kitchen counter.
"One day, her boyfriend, who recently moved into the celebrity's house, decided to start a fire in the grill. He poured lighter fluid all over the coals in the grill. He lit the match on the KKW SOOO FIRE promotional box.
"Unfortunately, the wind was blowing in the direction of the home and it lit the celebrity's house on fire. Fire crews were able to stop the fire. A small portion of the house was damaged. Which of the following, if true, would serve as a defence to arson?"