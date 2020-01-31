Kim Kardashian West studying law using personalised questions









Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel during the Oxygen TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Picture: AP Kim Kardashian West is studying law using personalised questions, with the help of preparation firm JD Advising. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is currently training to be a lawyer and has been using preparation firm JD Advising to help her study. The question reads: "A celebrity loved her KKW SOOO FIRE promotional box. She kept it on her kitchen counter. "One day, her boyfriend, who recently moved into the celebrity's house, decided to start a fire in the grill. He poured lighter fluid all over the coals in the grill. He lit the match on the KKW SOOO FIRE promotional box. "Unfortunately, the wind was blowing in the direction of the home and it lit the celebrity's house on fire. Fire crews were able to stop the fire. A small portion of the house was damaged. Which of the following, if true, would serve as a defence to arson?"

And speaking in the accompanying video, she added: "When I even have an hour off, I do all the test questions and practice. This one is really funny. They [JD Advising] gear them towards me and my products - stuff to really help me understand."

Kim previously admitted a law career has been "in her soul for years".

The 39-year-old television personality - who is following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson's defence team - said: "I think that by the time I was a teenager and [my dad] was working on the O.J. case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn't have been looking at.

"Maybe it was in my soul for years that that's what I would have wanted to do. And I've even seen interviews pop up now from six or seven years ago. People ask what I wanted to do if I wasn't filming my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney."