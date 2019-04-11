Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has begun training to be a lawyer and hopes to pass the bar in 2022.



The 38-year-old reality star - who briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but doesn't hold a degree as she never graduated - began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm last summer and hopes to take her bar exams in 2022.





Kim will take a 'baby bar' administered by the state of California this summer and if she passes, will be able to continue her next three years of study and she is feeling confident about her chances.





She told America's Vogue magazine: "First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts.





"To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me.





"The reading is what really gets me. It's so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds."





The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, with husband Kanye West - admitted she had to "think long and hard" about taking on her new career path and eventually made her decision after she received a "really good result" when she petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed.





She said: "I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed. That was really a turning point for me."





But Kim admitted she felt out of her depth in the discussions so decided to pursue her dream of studying law.





She said: "The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency. And I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh s**t.' I need to know more.





"I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case.





"It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."



