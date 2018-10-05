Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian West’s bodyguard is being sued for R90 million over the Paris robbery which left her bound and gagged in a bathtub. An estimated R146 million worth of jewels including her 20-carat engagement ring were taken during the late-night robbery in October 2016.

Her insurance company is suing her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, and his company saying they ‘negligently’ protected her apartment where she was held at gunpoint by a gang dressed as policemen.

While she was bound, gagged and locked in a bathroom, her bodyguard accompanied two of her sisters to a nightclub.

The insurance company, AIG, claims the bodyguard and his firm left the celebrity alone in her room and also alleges security breaches, including a missing or broken lock.

At the time the Kardashians said they did not blame Duvier, but he no longer works for them.