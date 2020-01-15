Kim Kardashian West supported Tristan Thompson at a basketball game, despite fuming at him when he cheated on her sister Khloe Kardashian.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star fell out with the basketball player when he cheated on her sister Khloe Kardashian with their friend Jordyn Woods, but she was seen celebrating his sporting successes as she watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Responding to an article, which claimed she had booed Tristan, she wrote on Twitter: "I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don't go to hate, only to cheer! (sic)"