Kim Kardashian West taking things 'day by day' amid Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian West is “taking things day by day” following her split from Kanye West, as sources say things between the estranged couple are going “as smoothly as possible” so far. The 40-year-old reality star split from her husband after almost seven years of marriage in February, and it has now been claimed proceedings between the pair have been going “as smoothly as possible” so far. A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day. Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.” Kim and Kanye, 43, are yet to release a statement on their split, but it was recently claimed the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wants to talk about her relationship in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Another insider said: “Kim’s gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with Oprah to open up about her marriage split.

“She feels she needs to face the public and be open and honest about what really happened between her and Kanye, and address the rumour mill.

“She’s biding her time and doesn’t want to be overshadowed by the Meghan interview, but she has already been planning the interview and wants it to be a two-part special.

“It will likely happen when all the loose ends of the divorce are tied up.”

The news comes after it was reported that Kim and Kanye have listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split.

Court documents also show Kim wants joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months – as well as having spousal support terminated.

The couple will also refer to a prenuptial agreement signed before they tied the knot in 2014 when it comes to dividing their property and assets.