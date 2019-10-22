Kim Kardashian West says her heart is "so happy" after Kanye West donated R14.6 million to charity for her 39th birthday.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was overjoyed when her husband made the huge donation to prison reform charities to mark her 39th birthday on Monday.
She wrote on Instagram: "I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million(R14.6 million) to my favourite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!"
Kim also shared a photo of the certificate, which listed the charities benefitting as Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-recidivism Coalition. The certificate read: "Certificate of donation in honour of Kim Kardashian West. A Donation of $1 million(R14.6 million) has been made in your name by Kanye, North, Saint, Chi and Psalm West to the following."
Kim is currently studying law and she has insisted she is very "serious" about it, as she wants to help prison reform.