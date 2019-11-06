Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the "Cher Show" on Broadway. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian West wants to "honour" the "life change" her husband Kanye West is going through, even if she doesn't always agree with his views. The 42-year-old rapper has embraced religion in recent years, which has sparked a lifestyle change for his family - including children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months - and although his wife Kim doesn't always agree with his views, she wants to do her best to support him no matter what.

She said: "I do think that, you know, he is my husband so I obviously want to honour him and what he's feeling. And he's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star explained Kanye - who recently released gospel album "Jesus Is King" - is "very cautious" about what their brood sees, and Kim says that whilst she "agrees" with some of his decisions surrounding their family, she isn't going to change who she is.

She added: "He's very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room. He's had this epiphany of being this ... not that he wasn't an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see. I actually agree with it, but I'm always going to be me."