Kim Kardashian West: We'll all be billionaires

Kim Kardashian West thinks "all" of her family will follow in her footsteps and be billionaires one day. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was included in Forbes magazine's World's Billionaires list for the first time earlier this week and she's expecting her relatives to follow her onto the prestigious chart in the years to come. Asked which member of her family she thinks could be the next billionaire, she told TMZ: "All of us." And Kim - who has children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 23 months, with estranged husband Kanye West - feels lucky to have passed the monetary milestone. Asked how it feels to be a billionaire, she said: "It feels blessed".

According to Forbes, Kim's wealth came from her businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, as well as cash from reality TV and endorsement deals,

The 40-year-old star's worth increased from $780 million last October to $1 billion after she cashed in on KKW Beauty by selling 20 per cent of the business to Coty for $200 million.

Kim's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, had been given the title of the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019 but had the title removed after the publication claimed that she "inflated" figures about her business affairs.

Kim previously defended her half-sister on the issue, claiming that Kylie hasn't had any of her success "handed" to her after her appearance on the cover of Forbes' America's Richest Self-Made Women issue prompted ridicule from some of her critics.

She said: "You know, everyone has a team, I don't care who you are. But when you don't get it from someone else, that's 'self-made.'

"She made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel.

"And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well."