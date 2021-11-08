Kim Kardashian West 'won't reconcile with Kanye West'

Kim Kardashian West won't change her mind about divorcing Kanye West, according to a source. The 41-year-old star filed for divorce from Kanye - who recently changed his name to Ye - earlier this year, and although the rapper is keen to rekindle their romance, Kim insists their marriage is over and that there's no chance she'll change her mind.

A source said: "There's no chance for reconciliation at this point." The “Stronger” hitmaker recently admitted that he hopes to reconcile with Kim. But the brunette beauty - who has been married to Kanye since 2014 - isn't going to perform a U-turn.

The insider told E! News: "She knows he has his feelings and doesn't hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn't want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider." Kim "tried for a long, long time" to make their marriage work. But ultimately, the TV star "reached her breaking point" and decided to walk away. The source added: "Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but she's not interested in getting back together."

Earlier this month, Kanye insisted he doesn't want a divorce. The rapper also insisted that their children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - are keen for them to rekindle their romance. He said: "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."