Kim Kardashian West's birthday message for 'sweetest baby' Psalm

Kim Kardashian West shared a new photo of her "sweetest baby", son Psalm, to mark the tot's second birthday on Sunday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and her estranged husband Kanye West's boy Psalm turned two on Sunday and the brunette beauty was pleased to share Mother's Day in the US with the youngster's special day.

Kim - who also has North, seven, Saint, five, and Chicago, three, with Kanye - shared a new photo of Psalm on Instagram and wrote: "My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day.

“Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!!

“I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!(sic)"

Psalm's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also paid tribute to the tot's "sweet personality" and "tender spirit".

She shared a series of family photos and wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my youngest grandchild!!! My beautiful, precious Psalm who is the light of our lives!!!

“Thank you little Psalmy for bringing such magical joy into our lives with your amazing smile and laughter and your sweet personality!

“Your tender spirit brightens every day!!! You bring such happiness to us ... and you just happen to be the best scooter driver I have ever seen!!! Best in the land!!!!

"Thank you for all of the love you give to me and what a blessing you are in all of our lives !!! Being your Grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know!!! (sic)"