Kim Kardashian West's old tape gave her blisters









Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West wanted to include body tape in her shapewear line because she often used one that was meant for packaging parcels to hold her assets in place, leaving her with blisters. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star launched her shapewear brand SKIMS in September and admitted one of the most important products for her to include was body tape because she'd been keeping her assets in place with tape that was designed for other purposes, leaving her in pain when she removed it. She told People magazine: "I felt like the tape was really important because I had been using it for so long. "When I would wear a blazer with no top underneath, so many people would be like how does she stay up so perky? "I had been using gaffer's tape and packing tape, and when you'd pull it off it would really hurt and it would leave blisters.

"And with that kind of tape, it flattens you in the middle area. We found a tape that moulds and curves to you and is not as harsh to take off."

And Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - thinks it's "crazy" that no other company has offered shapewear in a wide colour range, such as the nine shades SKIMS comes in.

She said: "It's so crazy that it hadn't been done before. My nude isn't the same as everyone's nude.

"And if I was tan, I couldn't find a colour that matched. I would take my shapewear and put it in the sink and dye it with coffee bags or teabags to make it darker. I just had to find a solution."

Kim recently admitted she's gained 18lbs in the last year and admitted having the right garments under her clothes help her feel more confident, whatever her shape.

She said: "It makes you not be so hard on yourself. I feel good when I'm in the gym and when I'm eating good but then if I have a few months when I'm eating cookies and cake and a bunch of stuff, I still want to feel confident when I have to go out.

"Obviously you can't rely on [shapewear] 100 percent. You have to take care of yourself. But if women can feel confident and comfortable in shapewear that's a little bit more modern and not so old school and grandma-looking, then that is my goal. They look good and they're still sexy!"