Kim Kardashian West wanted to include body tape in her shapewear line because she often used one that was meant for packaging parcels to hold her assets in place, leaving her with blisters.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star launched her shapewear brand SKIMS in September and admitted one of the most important products for her to include was body tape because she'd been keeping her assets in place with tape that was designed for other purposes, leaving her in pain when she removed it.
She told People magazine: "I felt like the tape was really important because I had been using it for so long.
"When I would wear a blazer with no top underneath, so many people would be like how does she stay up so perky?
"I had been using gaffer's tape and packing tape, and when you'd pull it off it would really hurt and it would leave blisters.