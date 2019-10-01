Kim Kardashian West and her sister Khloe Kardashian marked the 16th anniversary of their father's passing on Monday.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars' late parent passed away in 2003 from oesophageal cancer, and on Monday both sisters took to Instagram to remember him.
Kim, 38, wrote alongside an old picture of her Robert with his girls: "Miss you dad. "Can't believe today would be 16 years since you went to heaven."
And Khloe 35, wrote in the comments: "This is such a beautiful photo! I miss him every day!"