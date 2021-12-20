Kim Kardashian's family 'are fans of Pete Davidson'

Pete Davidson could spend Christmas with Kim Kardashian and her family. The 41-year-old TV star and Pete, 28, have recently gone public with their burgeoning romance, and the comedian has already made a positive impression on Kim's family.

A source told E! News: "She's really excited about having him around and Kris [Jenner] is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him." Kim is currently weighing up whether she'll spend New Year's in Miami, where Pete will be co-hosting “Miley's New Year's Eve Party” for NBC and Peacock. The insider shared: "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Pete is "exactly what [Kim] needed" after her split from Kanye West. The comedy star - who has previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is helping the brunette beauty to move on from her marriage.

The insider said: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote." Pete is determined to make their romance his number one priority.