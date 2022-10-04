Kim Kardashian’s launches true-crime podcast ‘The System’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expanded her multi-million dollar empire with her new podcast, which debuted on Spotify on Monday. The fashion and beauty mogul, who is currently studying towards a law degree, holds criminal-justice reform close to her heart and has launched the Spotify original podcast, "The System: The Case of Kevin Keith“.

The podcast debuted on Spotify on Monday, October 3. Picture: Supplied. The series comes two years since Kardashian signed the deal with Spotify for the podcast. Narrated by Kardashian, alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, the series delves into the life of Keith who was arrested and charged with a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio in 1994. The current show will focus on Keith’s attempts over the years to prove his innocence.

Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. Picture: Supplied Over the course of eight episodes, Kardashian and Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts and others to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which the US legal system is broken to prove that Keith was wrongly accused and convicted. The first two episodes of “The System” are available to listeners for streaming. In the first episode, Kardashian details the case in hopes of shedding light on all the things that occur behind the scenes in a criminal case: the good and bad.

In the second episode, Kardashian, Ansaldi and the team go through the police records and witness accounts to piece together Keith’s alibi. It also takes listeners through the first victim’s statement. Kardashian took to Instagram to share the trailer. In the caption she wrote: “Join me to learn more about Kevin Keith’s case on my new podcast, The System🎙Listen now, only on @Spotify. New episodes every Monday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Her fans and podcast enthusiasts seemed keen to delve into the new crime series. @celiac_arillo commented: “I love this can’t wait to hear it 🔥👏.” @sherre61 said: “Really enjoyed the podcast! Something to look forward to on Mondays!”

@radiating.life wrote: “Hell yeah. Started the Kardashian on Hulu and honestly a new level of respect for all yall especially you Kim! Love what your doing💜.” “The System” has also partnered with two organisations to bring criminal justice reform into the conversation around the podcast. Color Of Change, an online racial justice organisation, will provide more information about wrongful conviction and other matters concerning the US criminal justice system.