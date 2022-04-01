Kim Kardashian's sitcom life

Kim Kardashian joked parts of her life couldn't even be written as part of a "sitcom". The SKIMS founder has recently found love with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, much to the apparent upset of her ex-husband Kanye West, who has taken a number of shots at the couple via his Instagram account, and in an upcoming sit-down interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, she admitted things have been quite surreal.

In a teaser trailer for the ABC primetime special, which airs on 6 April, Robin joked to Kim: "You can not make this stuff up!" She replied: "You couldn't write this stuff if it was a sitcom!" Robin also asked the 41-year-old beauty: "How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?"

Her answer wasn't shown, but at another point in the trailer, the “Kardashians” star - who has four children with Kanye - noted: "It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private." Kim's sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, are also interviewed for the programme and it seems Robin is set to ask a lot of questions fans are desperate to know the answers to.

Speaking to Khloe - who has three-year-old daughter True with on/off partner Tristan Thompson - the presenter asked: "Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing?" Khloe exclaimed: "Oh my God!" Turning her attention to Kourtney - who is preparing to marry Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker - Robin said in the clip: "Congratulations on your engagement. How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis, and now you all can't keep your hands off of one another."

Kourtney happily replied: "Yeah, can you believe it?" At one point, Kris was seen getting tearful in response to an unknown comment from Robin. She said: "Don't make me cry."