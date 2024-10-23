Kim Kardashian’s ‘Wicked’ themed pyjama party: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring the magic

In an intimate pyjama party, Kim Kardashian revealed that “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had given her family a private early screening of the highly anticipated movie musical. Set to be released on November 22, “Wicked” is a musical film adaptation of the Broadway show. It stars Erivo and Grande as the leads, playing the characters of Elphaba and Glinda.

Her home was transformed into a whimsical world that mirrors the theme of the movie. On her Instagram story, the entrance was decorated with pink balloons and pink orchid flowers, creating a vibrant and playful atmosphere. "I just came home, look what we are watching tonight. Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us, I’ve never been more excited,” she said.

As she entered through the door, she showed the inside of the house, decorated with pink roses, an emerald green carpet evoking the film's colour scheme, a ceiling filled with emerald green balloons with pink ribbons hanging, and posters of the “Wicked” lead characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Kim Kardashian reveals Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave her family a private early screening of ‘WICKED’ at her home.



pic.twitter.com/8xsqAVTq0e — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2024 In the next slide of her Instagram stories, Kim added a personal touch to the evening with custom Skims-branded pyjamas, featuring the movie's signature colours.

Skim pyjamas and drinks inspired by the highly anticipated upciming film ‘Wicked.’ Picture: Instagram Skims is Kardashian’s brand, which caters to both women and men, offering underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. She wrapped up the evening by thanking the leading ladies of “Wicked,” Erivo and Grande, for a magical night they shared. "We laughed, we cried (a few times), and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pyjama party,” she wrote.