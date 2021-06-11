Kim Petras: I'm an artist, I'm not a gender

Kim Petras has opened up about her personal journey with being transgender and how she doesn't want her sexuality to define her. The 28-year-old pop star - who underwent a gender transition when she was 16 - loves getting the chance to celebrate how far the LGBTQ+ community has come each year.

Kim told GLAMOUR UK's Pride cover issue - for which she was photographed by musician Hannah Diamond - that: "I'm proud to be a transgender woman. And I think that's what Pride is all about. Just celebrating how far the LGBTQ+ community has come as a whole. And then also celebrating your personal journey." However, the singer insisted her sexuality is just a "footnote" to her music career. She explained: "I don’t think taking it super-seriously is the way to go about it.

“And honestly, the more success I have with my music, the more being transgender becomes a footnote.” The “Malibu” singer added: "I'm an artist, I'm not a gender. I'm not anything else but an artist and I don't really see people as their sexuality or their gender - but the world is different than that." View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIM PETRAS (@kimpetras)

Kim confessed she used to be "ashamed and scared" of being transgender. She said: "How this [being transgender], and probably for a lot of people, used to be something that I was ashamed of. “I used to be scared of, or used to be like, why can't I just be normal?

“But now I'm just proud to have overcome that and to like myself and to be openly transgender.” However, her family has always been supportive and knew Kim was meant to be a girl from the age of two.

She said: “I was really lucky because my family was always like, you can be whoever you want to be at home. “You can just be yourself. And something as little as, you can wear makeup if you're at home, or you can wear girls' clothes, or braids or ponytails or anything I wanted. “My mom always told me that I had a suitcase of talent when I was a kid.