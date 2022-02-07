Kimye: Divorce has been stalled because Kanye West is 'yet to sign'

Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West has not been finalised a year on from filing because Kanye is "yet to sign." The 41-year-old reality star and the “Stronger” rapper, 44 - who have who North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two together - married back in 2014 and Kim filed for divorce back in January 2021, but a source claims that "despite Kim's efforts", Kanye is slowing down the process.

The insider told E! News: "Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign. Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts." The claims come days after Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye last year -took to Instagram to slam Kim for putting their eldest child on TikTok without consulting him He wrote: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"(sic)

Following his post, conservative media personality Candace Owens responded to him, tweeting: "There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color (sic)". Kanye West thanks Candace Owens for her public support pic.twitter.com/8XF7CHAMoa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 5, 2022 The “FourFiveSeconds” hitmaker thanked Candace for her support, while calling out other stars for backing him privately but not speaking up in public. He wrote in capital letters on Instagram: “Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue.

"There’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say [they’re] on my side.(sic)" Kanye "dreams of a world" where dads "can still be heroes" and refuses to let life be made difficult for him when it comes to his kids.

He wrote: "I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children, my mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he never came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door. I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes. (sic)" Later in the day, the “All Day” rapper accused Kim of stopping him from taking the children to Chicago to watch a basketball game. He wrote: "I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that. How is this joint custody?”