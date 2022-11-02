Kit Harington aims to get out of his comfort zone

Kit Harington is trying to play roles that “scare” him. The “Game of Thrones” star has revealed that he is attempting to take on projects that require him to leave his comfort zone as he plays the villainous Ricky in the upcoming film “Blood for Dust” after making his name as the heroic Jon Snow in the fantasy series.

Story continues below Advertisement

Harington told The Hollywood Reporter: “At the moment, and for the last couple of years, I'm trying to – and that's another reason why I wanted to play this role – take roles that I’m a bit scared about doing. “It’s fun playing a baddie, I think. I spent a long time playing the epitome of a good, honest human, trying to do the right thing that everyone’s rooting for. And maybe this is a reaction to the length of time I was doing that.” Watch video:

The star’s alter ego in “Blood for Dust” is an illegal weapons dealer who is prone to violence and Kit described the antagonist as “gnarly”. The 35-year-old actor said: “I’m playing a pretty gnarly dude. “It’s not necessarily a part that I would generally get offered, and that’s quite interesting to me.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Harington has revealed that he will have to master a Missouri accent for Rod Blackhurst's film and it will require extra research. He said: “We feel that (my character) is possibly from Missouri, so I’m going to be doing a specific American accent for it. And that’s a big step, because an English guy like me has little to do with Missouri. “So it requires that bit more research to make sure you’re not just affecting something. But I’m deep in that moment, and it certainly feels like the right place for the character to come from.”

Story continues below Advertisement