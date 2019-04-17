Kit Harington was "swung around by the testicles" when he rode a dragon on 'Game of Thrones'.



The 32-year-old actor plays Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama, and got to ride one of the mythical beasts during the first episode of the eighth and final series, which aired on Sunday.



But he has now revealed that whilst filming the special scene, he managed to get his "right ball trapped" in the huge mechanical buck piece used to simulate the dragon on set, and thought the painful incident would kill him.



Speaking in a new behind the scenes video, he said: "Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off.



"The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn't have time to say 'Stop!' and I was being swung around.



"In my head, I thought, 'This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by the testicles, literally.' Sorry. Probably too much information."