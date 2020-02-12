Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest.
The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter tragically lost their lives on January 26 when Kobe’s private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, killing a total of nine people.
And it has now been confirmed Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral held in Corona Del Mar, California, on Friday.
An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it's still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”
The funeral comes as a public memorial is set to be held on February 24 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where Kobe played professional basketball with the LA Lakers for the entirety of his career.