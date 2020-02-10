Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas were among the stars honoured during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment.
Academy Awards bosses paid tribute to those associated with the movie industry who have lost their lives over the last year towards the end of the show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, with the basketball star - who died in a helicopter crash last month - and the 103-year-old screen legend, who passed away just a few days ago, featured in a video montage at the beginning and end respectively.
As Billie Eilish, backed by her brother Finneas O'Connell on piano, sang a stripped back version of The Beatles' 'Yesterday', clips of stars including Rip Torn, Diahann Carroll, Robert Forster, Andre Previn, Doris Day, Peter Fonda, John Singleton and Peter Mayhew were projected onto the screen behind them.
However, actors Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce were noticeably missing from the televised tribute.