Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romance heats up as pair discuss marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance is getting serious as the pair are believed to have talked about taking their future to the next level.

The Poosh founder the Blink-182 rocker first started dating in December after being friends for years, and things seem to be getting serious for the loved-up pair as they have considered taking their romance to the next level.

An insider claimed: “Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.”

The 42-year-old TV personality and the 45-year-old musician have also won the seal of approval of their children from previous relationships.

The source added to Entertainment Tonight: “Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis.

“The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them.”

Kourtney has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with ex-partner Scott Disick, while ​Travis has Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with second wife Shanna Moakler.

The “All The Small Things” rocker was also briefly married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months.

While Kourtney hasn't been wed before, the mother-of-three was with Scott for almost 13 years between 2007 and October 2020.

And the Talentless founder is said to have been having "a hard time" coming to terms with his ex's relationship.

A source claimed recently: "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly.

"His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

Kourtney and Travis have filled each other's Instagram pages with steamy PDA-filled snaps, and an insider recently claimed the pair "don't care about hiding their relationship anymore".