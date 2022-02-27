Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want a 'very small wedding'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are said to be planning a very intimate wedding. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating, and it's been claimed the pair are planning an intimate ceremony with just their "closest friends and family" in attendance.

A source told PEOPLE: "There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy. She wants it very private with closest friends and family." Former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kourtney, 42, is also said to be "currently getting sketches of dresses". As well as planning their upcoming nuptials, the loved-up pair are also said to be "open" to having children.

Kourtney already has Reign, seven, Penelope, nine, and Mason, 12 with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while he is a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 22. A source claimed recently: "Kourtney and Travis are so in love that they're open to the idea of having children together and growing their family."

The source went on to hint that the pair have already discussed the idea of children with their families who "are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy." It was previously claimed Kourtney fell for the 46-year-old drummer because he is such a great father. An insider said: "She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart."