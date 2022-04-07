Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's ceremony was a 'celebration of their love'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn't even have a marriage license when they turned up at the One Love Wedding Chapel. The 42-year-old star and Travis, 46, never planned to tie the knot and they didn't even have a marriage license when they turned up at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday.

A source told People: "They had a great time in Las Vegas. The wedding was a cute last-minute celebration of their love. It wasn't planned and they didn't have a marriage license. "It was Travis' idea and Kourtney was excited. They are planning a small wedding for later this year. This was a fun practice run." Kourtney recently posted some photos of the ceremony on her Instagram account.

The brunette beauty wrote: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect." Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October, and a source previously claimed that the reality star was "relaxed and laid back" about her wedding plans.

Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - was said to be making "most of the decisions" about their big day. The insider explained: "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day." Kourtney and Travis were also said to be planning a fairly low-key ceremony.

