Kourtney Kardashian feels very lucky to have such a close bond with her sisters but admits her favourite "changes every day".
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is grateful for the "support" she receives from her siblings - including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian as well as half sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
She said: "It's knowing we are always there for each other. It's just that kind of unconditional support you can't find everywhere. I think we all respect what the other has done and we are always here for each other."
However, Kourtney admits that her favourite sister "changes every day".
She confessed: "Today it's Khloe. Yesterday it was Kim."