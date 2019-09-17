Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is currently happy on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but admitted she has considered quitting. The 40-year-old star - who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - admitted she had had "moments" where she contemplated living her life away from the cameras but she is currently happy with the situation.

She said: "Khloe always tries to instill in all of us, let's wake up and be so grateful.

"Grateful that I'm filming in my house or going to Khloe's house for the day or filming with my sister or my mom or my kids and so I do feel like we all have our moments where we are like 'I hate this' or whatever."

Asked on "The Real" if she'd considered leaving, she then admitted: "Yeah! But at the current moment I'm happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good.

"But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short."

The Poosh founder admitted she and her family "didn't even think" about the implications of their show when they first signed up.

She said: "We didn't even think about it. We just hit the ground running and I don't even know if that's the right sentence.

"We just kind of did it and it happened so quickly and I don't think we even thought about it."

But while she won't be quitting "KUWTK" just yet, Kourtney admitted she wouldn't "push" her brood into wanting reality shows of their own and hopes it isn't where the kids' ambitions lie.

She said: "If they want to do it. I think it's whatever their dreams are.

"I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping that they're going to do."