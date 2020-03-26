Kourtney Kardashian deletes Mason's Instagram page

Kourtney Kardashian has deleted her son's Instagram account a day after he set it up without permission. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star admitted 10-year-old Mason - her oldest child with former partner Scott Disick - didn't ask permission to set up a page on the social media platform earlier this week and although she altered his settings to make @masondisickofficial private, he changed it back to public so she decided to shut it down entirely. Speaking on her own Instagram account, she said: "He started an Instagram yesterday, he didn't ask us... "I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without me knowing... It's gone." Kourtney and Scott think it's important to stick with the age guidance of Instagram and didn't want to open their son up to criticism from trolls.

She said: "I did delete it, because Scott and I just felt like, he isn't...He's 10.

"I think there's an age limit with Instagram, I think it's 13...but just in general, I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean."

While the 40-year-old beauty was happy with her decision, she admitted she's not sure what she'll do when Mason, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign are teenagers.

She laughed: "I have no idea. I can't even imagine."

Kourtney recently vowed not to have her relationships shown in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' any more because the cameras made things harder for her and Scott.

She said: "The only thing I really don't share is my relationships.

"Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us - you know, there were other things too, obviously - I felt like it was hard on our relationship."