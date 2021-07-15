Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly engaged, as sources claim Travis got down on one knee while the couple were in Las Vegas over the weekend. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating since the start of this year, and it has now been claimed they could be set to tie the knot as sources say the couple are now engaged.

According to one insider, Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Las Vegas over the weekend during a trip to watch a UFC fight, and the couple could marry as soon as this year. The source said: “I think Travis has been planning the proposal for ages. They want to start their own family together - that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Engagement speculation has been fuelled by friends and family of the couple. Travis’ teenage daughter Alabama posted a picture of her dad and Kourtney on her Instagram Story this week alongside text which read: “So happy for you guys,” while Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian sent the couple a huge bunch of flowers. And Kourtney’s hairstylist also added to fuel to the fires when she shared photos of them from Vegas and wrote: "NOW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time. (sic)”

Kourtney, 42, has never been married despite a lengthy relationship with former partner Scott Disick – with whom she has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign – but it’s believed things are “different” with 45-year-old Travis. The insider told The US Sun newspaper: “Kourt's never been married, and for years, told [her ex] Scott [Disick] she wasn’t interested because of her parents' divorce.

“She actually turned down Scott a few times - but things with Travis are different. They’ve talked a lot about marriage and the future. "She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it's about making a new family.” The news comes after it was recently claimed the couple had already discussed marriage.