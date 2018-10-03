Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly considering moving from Calabasas in California to New York City. The 39-year-old reality TV star - who has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - is said to be weighing up the possibility of moving from Calabasas in California to the Big Apple.

Kourtney was overheard "discussing a potential move" when she was spotted at the popular Zuma New York restaurant last week, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The brunette beauty was seen dining at the Japanese restaurant with some of her friends, including Simon Huck, Phil Riportella and Nicole Reda.

The group were overheard discussing Kanye West's planned appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The insider shared: "Her group also talked about how they all would be seeing Kanye perform on 'Saturday Night Live' the next day."

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Kourtney and Scott want to do things as a "family unit" for the sake of their children.

The celebrity duo went to New York on a mini family vacation last month, and even though they're not a couple, they're still keen to do things as a family for the benefit of their children.

The insider explained: "When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, the like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids."

Despite their turbulent past, Kourtney and Scott - who split in 2015 - have been "great at co-parenting lately" and their kids are loving being with both of their parents at the same time.

The source added: "The kids love when they all get to be together and Kourtney and Scott have been great at co-parenting lately. Everyone is really happy."