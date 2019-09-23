Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian vowed to never let Corey Gamble be alone with her kids after the pair rowed over parenting techniques. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star said she would not let her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend near her children on his own because he said he would give her daughter Penelope "a spanking for sure" and also added that "whipping is that discipline" in an argument.

Corey said: "If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**."

Whilst Scott Disick - the father of Kourtney's three kids - shouted back: "My daughter? My little daughter?! ... Don’t ever talk about a child like that!"

Kris tried to act as a mediator in the situation and she insisted Corey didn't mean his comments literally and would never hurt Penelope.

Kourtney fumed back: "Because he will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f***ing issue!"

The duo then met up later to discuss their argument.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she admitted they were "never going to agree" about it but equally she didn't want to not bring her kids to her mom's house because she "feels uncomfortable".

Corey said in a sit down interview: "I understand how Kourtney and Scott feel but I can say what I want to say because that’s my opinion. I hope that everyone is able to move on."

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed she asks her church pastors for tips on how to incorporate her Christian faith into her children's everyday lives.

She said: "We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot. So I just wonder if there's something you guys do, or that's really important to you, like routines or things that you do with your own family that could be helpful."

Bang Showbiz