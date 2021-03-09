Kourtney Kardashian likes Travis Barker's maturity

Kourtney Kardashian likes how "mature" her partner Travis Barker is and loves how he is "really nice and chill". The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has started romancing the Blink 182 rocker after being friends for years and the 41-year-old reality star loves how he is "really nice and chill". A source told People magazine: "Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship. “They've felt like family for years, and she's really close with Alabama, who's just a cool rock star kid. “Travis is a super smooth guy and women love him, but he's not a player. He's really, really nice, chill and is an adult.

“Kourtney is at a place in her life now where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy. Her sisters love him."

And a source recently claimed Kourtney is "really happy" with Travis.

An insider said: "He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship.

“Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship.

“It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney. She's really happy and is having a lot of fun.

“They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project ... Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they’re taking their time and trying not to move too fast.

“No one is surprised by their relationship. They have big modern families. Both are dedicated to their kids.

“They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive.

“It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."